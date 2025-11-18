BAE Systems has signed an agreement with Boeing and Saab to promote the US airframer’s T-7A Red Hawk to meet the UK’s future advanced jet trainer (AJT) need.

Under the terms of a letter of intent announced on 18 November, “BAE Systems will lead the activity, which will include a UK-based final assembly,” Boeing says. If successful, this would lead to the T-7A being fielded by the Royal Air Force (RAF) as a replacement for Hawk T2s in the AJT role and older T1-model jets used by the Red Arrows aerobatic display team.

“The companies will collaborate on a training system integrating live and synthetic capability and associated mission systems and will explore further opportunities for growing the UK supply chain on the aircraft,” it adds.

The pact also will establish “a path for the three companies to support future international pilot training opportunities”, the airframer notes.

“Together, Boeing with Saab and now BAE Systems will offer innovative training solutions to best prepare RAF pilots for the future, including advanced fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation fighters,” says Bernd Peters, vice-president of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, business development and strategy.

“This collaboration enhances the best of our technological capabilities, strengthens the transatlantic industrial base and offers opportunities for cooperative development,” he adds.

“Our new collaboration with Boeing and Saab will enable us to present a compelling offer to the UK Royal Air Force and our global customers, leveraging the latest technology innovation in training systems and a world-class jet trainer aircraft,” says Simon Barnes, group managing director for BAE Systems’ Air sector unit.

“We’re committed to ensuring this solution offers the best overall outcome for the nation to support the UK’s combat air readiness and deliver economic benefit,” he adds.

Already on order for the US Air Force, the Red Hawk will face competition from the Leonardo M-346, Lockheed Martin/Korea Aerospace Industries T-50 and Turkish Aerospace Hurjet, with UK start-up Aeralis also promoting a clean-sheet modular trainer solution.