Boeing continues to advance two of its major unmanned aircraft programmes, the MQ-25 Stingray air-to-air refueller and the MQ-28A Ghost Bat loyal wingman.

The third engineering development model (EDM-3) of the MQ-25 is already undergoing ground tests, and will fly before the end of 2025, according to Steve Parker, interim president and chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

EDM-1 is undergoing static and fatigue tests, while EDM-2 will be delivered after EDM-3. Moreover, “a number” of aircraft are in final assembly at a factory located at MidAmerica St Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois.

“The focus is to get through our ground tests, go through our flight test readiness reviews from a safety perspective with the navy, and then we’ll fly,” says Parker.

“There are a lot of other missions [the MQ-25] could take in the future, but right now the complete focus is making sure we get this right for the navy, and we’re making solid progress there.”

Parker, speaking with FlightGlobal recently in Singapore, expects the MQ-25 to fly from an aircraft carrier in in 2026. When the type enters service with the US Navy (USN), Parker feels that it will boost the range of the carrier’s air wings and relieve Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets from the air-to-air refuelling mission.

The USN is expected to obtain up to 76 MQ-25s, of which 67 will be operational. The aircraft is powered by a single Rolls-Royce AE 3007N turbofan.

Beyond the USN, Parker feels that there could be an international market for the MQ-25.

“We have a lot of marketing licenses out there, so that will give you a good indication,” replies Parker when asked about international sales.

“There’s a lot of interest from different countries and it’s a unique capability. Obviously, it’s ship based, but it could be land based as well.”

He stresses, however, that while he sees good prospects for the MQ-25 internationally, the focus is on the USN.

Parker also provided more details about the MQ-28A Ghost Bat, a joint effort with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF). As with the MQ-25, Boeing is also seeing international interest in MQ-28A.

He says the type, which first flew in 2021, is performing multi aircraft operations. The aircraft is also on track to fire a Raytheon AIM-120 air-to-air missile by the end of 2025 or early next year. This will be the first weapons test by the aircraft.

Beyond weapons, Parker notes that the type’s nose can accommodate different systems such as radars and electronic warfare systems.

Given that such systems can be expensive, FlightGlobal asked Parker if the MQ-28 can truly be regarded as “attritable”, in that air forces would be comfortable losing it to complete a mission.

“Absolutely… if that’s what the customer wants to do,” says Parker.

“We’re looking at certain price points. If you’re going to put an exquisite payload on there, maybe you don’t want it to be attritable. The beauty of the MQ-28 is the options it provides the customer.”

Although the MQ-28 is a joint development effort with the RAAF, it has yet to secure a long-term production contract. Still, testing has been comprehensive with a test fleet of eight Block 1 MQ-28s. Boeing has also been contracted to build three improved Block II aircraft.