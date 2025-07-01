Boeing has confirmed the permanent appointment of Steve Parker as chief executive of its defence unit, more than nine months after he assumed the post from predecessor Ted Colbert on an interim basis.

Announcing the leadership decision for Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS) on 1 July, the company says: “Parker will oversee all aspects of the company’s business unit that provides technology, products and solutions for defence, government, space and intelligence customers worldwide.”

“Under Steve’s leadership, our defence business has stabilised its operations, improved programme execution and strengthened relationships with our customers,” says Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg.

“With proven experience in manufacturing and programme management, combined with his focus on developing people and building a strong culture, Steve is a leader who exemplifies the best of Boeing,” Ortberg adds.

Speaking to FlightGlobal ahead of and during the recent Paris air show, Parker outlined his optimism around products including the 737NG-based E-7A airborne early warning and control platform – although doubts have since emerged about the USA’s commitment to the programme – sixth-generation F-47 fighter, F-15EX Eagle II combat aircraft, and the MQ-28 Ghost Bat, developed by Boeing and the Royal Australian Air Force.

Prior to his current role, Parker was chief operating officer for BDS and has been with the company since 1988.