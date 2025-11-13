Unionised machinists in the St Louis area have ratified a new five-year employment contract with Boeing, setting the stage for a three-month strike affecting Boeing’s fighter-aircraft production facilities to end in the coming days.

Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) confirm the news, with the union saying the approval by its roughly 3,200 members means workers will start returning to the job on 16 November. Union members voted on 13 November.

The deal provides a 24% general wage increase over five years, including 8% in the first year and 4% in each of the consecutive four years. Employees will also each receive a $6,000 bonus for approving the deal.

“IAM District 837 members stood strong and united for over three months,” the union says. “We’re proud of what our members have fought for together and are ready to get back to building the world’s most-advanced military aircraft.”

The union members work at facilities near St Louis where Boeing produces fighter jets such as the F-15EX and F/A-18. The site also manufacturers the company’s MQ-25 unmanned refuelling aircraft and its T-7A training jet.

The workers walked off the job on 4 August after rejecting proposed employment agreements.

The union and Boeing in September reached a tentative agreement that the company said would have increased wages an average 45% over five years.

But IAM members voted down the deal, which the union said did not include sufficient signing bonuses nor provide improved retirement benefits.