Bulgaria’s first Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 fighter has made its maiden flight from the company’s production facility in Greenville, South Carolina.

The first flight took place on 22 October, according to Lockheed.

Images from the company show that the jet is still in factory primer and has yet to painted in the livery of Bulgaria’s air force.

The aircraft is the first example of 16 bound for Bulgaria. The company signed a letter of acceptance (LOA) for eight examples in 2019 and followed this up with another LOA in 2022.

When the country receives the latest version of the F-16, it will be the second European country to do so after Slovakia.

Overall, 27 countries operate the F-16, and Lockheed says six have chosen the F-16 Block 70/72.

“The F-16 has proven its 21st century security capabilities time and again,” says OJ Sanchez, the company’s vice-president and general manager, Integrated Fighter Group. “With the F-16 Block 70, the Bulgarian air force will be well-equipped to secure its borders and partner with US, European and NATO allies.

“The F-16 was integrated by design from the beginning as a versatile, adaptable and scalable aircraft,” Sanchez adds. “Whether it be through air policing or offensive missions if required, the F-16 is strengthening NATO partnerships and will continue to do so for years to come.”

Bulgaria currently operates 10 RAC MiG-29s and five Sukhoi Su-25s.