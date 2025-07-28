Grob Aircraft has performed the first flight of a G120TP turboprop produced for Canada’s Future Aircrew Training (FAcT) programme.

Staged from its Tussenhausen-Mattsies production site in Bavaria on 24 July, the 30min sortie “tested engine, flight controls and systems”, the German airframer says. Ottawa had signed a production contract for the aircraft last November.

“The aircraft performed well, as expected,” says SkyAlyne, the CAE and KF Aerospace joint venture tasked with delivering the FAcT service. “Future test flights will confirm the performance of the aircraft in wider operating envelopes,” it adds.

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will employ 23 of the Rolls-Royce M250-engined model under the service designation CT-102B Astra II, with operations to be conducted at its Moose Jaw base in Saskatchewan.

“The CT-102B will be an impressive upgrade that introduces new capabilities into the basic flying training element of the FAcT programme,” says SkyAlyne chief pilot Michel Savard. “Its capabilities greatly exceed the current piston-powered CT-102A,” he adds, referring to the Grob-produced legacy G120A.

Canada’s lead pair of G120TPs are due to be transferred to the country in September, SkyAlyne says. “Upon their arrival, the aircraft will be delivered to the RCAF to support the ongoing development of the FAcT programme,” it adds.

Grob Aircraft was recently acquired by German company Helsing.

Ottawa is acquiring a total of 71 new aircraft to replace the training assets currently operated in support of the RCAF.

Its other new fixed-wing assets will be 19 Pilatus PC-21s (CT-157 Siskin II); seven Beechcraft King Air 260s (CT-145E Expeditor II); and three De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400s (CT-142Q Citadel).

The Canadian military’s rotary training fleet renewal will see the introduction of 19 Airbus Helicopters H135s, under the service name CT-153 Juno.