Pilatus has disclosed the sale of two PC-12s to military customers, as its PC-21 trainer continues to perform strongly on the international stage.

“Our PC-12s and PC-24s are also popular with government customers,” the Swiss airframer notes in its annual report for 2024, which was published on 19 February. “In this context it is worth mentioning the handover of a PC-12 to the Royal Thai Army in June – the single-engine turboprop will be used to transport military personnel and freight,” it adds.

“And in October, Pilatus was chosen to deliver a PC-12 NGX to the German armed forces. The aircraft will be used to train test pilots and for the transportation of personnel and material,” it says.

The airframer’s main highlight in the defence sector last year was the November signature of a contract with SkyAlyne to deliver 19 PC-21 turboprops, plus simulators, to support the future instruction of pilots for the Royal Canadian Air Force.

Also citing the early-2025 confirmation of an order to equip the Royal Netherlands Air Force with eight PC-7 MKX basic trainers, the report notes: “These deals will play an important role in ensuring the financial and enduring stability of our company.”

Pilatus delivered six PC-21s last year, and in June commenced the final assembly of examples from a 16-unit, second-batch order for Spain.

“The aircraft will be delivered in the course of 2025,” it says, while adding: “the Spanish air force will own 40 PC-21s, making it Europe’s largest operator of this next generation training system”.