A Shenyang J-16 fighter of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force has conducted a dangerous intercept of a Royal Australian Air Force Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.

The incident occurred over the South China Sea on 11 February, with the J-16 releasing flares close to the P-8A, according to Australia’s Department of Defence.

“This was an unsafe and unprofessional manoeuvre that posed a risk to the aircraft and personnel,” says the DoD.

The DoD says there was no damage to the aircraft or injuries among the crew.

“Australia expects all countries, including China, to operate their militaries in a safe and professional manner,” it adds.

“For decades, the [Australian Defence Force] has undertaken maritime surveillance activities in the region and does so in accordance with international law, exercising the right to freedom of navigation and overflight in international waters and airspace.”

The incident is reminiscent of another dangerous intercept of an Australian P-8A in May 2022.

That incident, also above the South China Sea, saw Chinese J-16 fly dangerously close to the P-8A. Australian media reports at the time suggested that the J-16 released flares and a cloud of chaff, some of which was ingested in the P-8A’s CFM International CFM56 engines.

Chinese fighter pilots have a long history of dangerous intercepts of patrol aircraft in international airspace.

Despite its claims having no basis in international law, Beijing sees most of the South China Sea as its territorial waters. It has militarised several atolls in the region with runways, support facilities for combat aircraft, and missile systems.