Saab’s hoped-for finalisation later this year of a deal to supply the Colombian air force with Gripen E/Fs is also likely to represent good news for Embraer: the airframer’s industrial partner on the fighter programme.

To date, Saab has secured orders to produce 36 of the locally-named F-39E/Fs for the Brazilian air force – which also has signalled its intention to buy another nine – along with 60 for Sweden. Thailand, meanwhile, is in the process of negotiating a 12-aircraft order.

Saab chief executive Micael Johansson in late April outlined his ambition to sign a contract with Bangkok before the end of 2025, and also with Bogota – which is understood to need 16-24 new jets.

“It is always good news for Embraer to see the success of Saab,” Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior told FlightGlobal during an interview ahead of the Paris air show.

“We have a strong relationship and local partnership established with them… to manufacture [some of] the Brazilian Gripens here in Brazil. We have established a very strong and very capable assembly line,” he adds.

Located at Embraer’s Gaviao Peixoto site, this has been operational since May 2023 and will be used to complete E-model examples.

Referring to the possible fighter sale to Brazil’s neighbour, da Costa says: “Saab is looking at Embraer as a very important partner… and we have word that they have interest to use our assembly line to produce those units for Colombia. I think it’s good for everyone,” he adds.

Bogota could also be a potential future customer for Embraer’s own C-390 tactical transport, having had a long interest: Colombia was among multiple nations which held letters of intent for the type at the time of the programme’s launch, with its interest then being for up to a dozen examples.

Brazil currently operates the Gripen E and KC-390, with the Swedish air force also on contract to field both models. European Gripen C/D operators the Czech Republic and Hungary are also among Embraer’s 10 customers so far for the tactical airlifter and tanker.

“We are very happy to see that Gripens and C-390s are starting to be seen as a good pairing everywhere,” da Costa notes. “We see a very fruitful future for our partnership with Saab,” he adds.