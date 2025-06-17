Boeing executives have underlined the increasingly challenging geopolitical picture facing customers for the company’s defence products.

Speaking at Boeing’s Paris air show chalet, vice-president and general manager of government services at Boeing, Turbo Sjogren, observes that this year’s show is somewhat different from previous iterations, and this reflects a darkening geopolitical outlook.

“There are a lot of customers, both on the commercial but particularly on the government side, who are not here with the raising of escalations in the Middle East.”

He notes a sharp drop in engagements: “Our customers are facing unparalleled challenges, and they are at home, doing what they need to do.”

Joining Sjogren was Tom Flood, who handles international business development for Europe, Israel and the Americas.

Flood notes that the threat to European nations is real and growing, pointing to the war raging in Ukraine following Russia’s 2022 invasion.

“That threat is driving the need for increased spending, increased modernisation, increased procurement,” says Flood.

The increased threat comes as Europe wants to increase its industrial self-reliance and autonomy in defence.

Both executives feel that Boeing, although an American company, is well placed to support Europe not only in terms of equipment, but also in terms of industrial collaboration.

Sjogren states that Boeing employs 8,000 across 12 European countries, including 2,500 engineers, and has invested €2 billion ($2.3 billion) in the continent over the last decade. It is also involved with 40 European universities and research centres.

Moreover, Europe forms and integral part of Boeing’s supply chain.

“The aerospace supply chain is global,” he says. “Nobody can do it themselves. Maybe the Chinese can try, but certainly the rest of us will have to work together, irrespective of who’s going to take the lead, irrespective of sovereignty.”

Flood addressed defence requirements across the continent, where there is a need to replace ageing aircraft and add new capabilities.

One focus area is the replacement of old advanced jet trainers, where Boeing sees a role for its T-7A. Europe could also be a market for its MQ-28 Ghost Bat uncrewed loyal wingman aircraft, which it is jointly developing with the Royal Australian Air Force. Boeing feels that the United Kingdom is especially promising for MQ-28.

In France, Boeing is watching Paris’s plans to replace its Dassault Aviation Atlantique maritime patrol aircraft, with Airbus studying a potential new aircraft.

“If France decides that it’s cost prohibitive to go with a development program, we’d be proud to offer the P-8A as an off the shelf solution,” says Flood.

In addition, Europe has extensive need of helicopters and fighter aircraft.