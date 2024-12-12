Denmark’s latest batch of four Lockheed Martin F-35As touched down at its Skrydstrup air base on 6 December, with their arrival doubling the number of the fifth-generation type transferred to the country.

“There are now eight F-35 fighter jets in Denmark,” the nation’s defence ministry says. “During the winter, three more will arrive,” it adds.

“The arrival of more aircraft at Skrydstrup means that we can go from flying basic training to maintain the level we have learned in the USA to now actually starting to train more people,” says Fighter Wing Skrydstrup commander Colonel Kim Jensen.

“At the same time, we can start training in larger scenarios, and more specifically in relation to what we will actually need the F-35 for in the future,” he adds.

Additionally, the Royal Danish Air Force’s new fighter fleet – which will eventually total 27 aircraft – will in 2025 start the process of taking over domestic quick reaction alert duties from its outgoing Lockheed F-16s.

Meanwhile, a first Belgian F-35A was transferred to the US Air Force’s Luke AFB in Arizona on 3 December, where it will support training activities. Belgium will replace its aged F-16s with 37 of the conventional take-off and landing type.

