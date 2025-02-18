Embraer is confident of adding to its already 10-strong customer list for the C-390 Millennium tactical transport and KC-390 tanker this year, with the Middle East and Latin American markets each holding potential.

A decade since the twinjet’s first flight, the airframer has so far delivered operational examples to the air forces of Brazil (7), Hungary (1) and Portugal (2), and signed contracts with Austria (4), the Czech Republic (2), the Netherlands (5), and South Korea (3).

Late last year, Slovakia announced its intention to buy three examples, while Sweden also selected the type, without detailing the number required. An undisclosed new customer also signed for two, taking the company’s total order book to 42.

“The C-390 has had one of the fastest adoption rates – the fastest for this type of aircraft. All of this [orders] movement is raising the interest even more for the type,” says Embraer Defence & Security chief commercial officer Frederico Lemos.

“We believe that the C-390 speaks for what the market is demanding, and is proving that it is going to address all the missions and requirements around the world,” he told FlightGlobal ahead of the company’s participation at the 17-21 February IDEX show in Abu Dhabi.

“In the Middle East, we see that the C-390 has great potential. Many countries have ageing fleets of medium transport aircraft, and the C-390 can support the capabilities of the air forces in the region for the next 30 to 40 years. They are looking for a next-generation capability to address the basic requirements but also able to operate with the latest generation fighters and in a network centric-type environment.

“We are confident that soon we will have good news from the region,” he adds.

Lemos declines to discuss specific national requirements, but both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have long-held requirements to replace aged Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules airlifters.

Meanwhile, the airframer is also upbeat about the prospects for securing a second C-390 customer in Latin America, to follow launch operator Brazil, which will eventually field a 19-strong fleet.

“There are very good discussions. Perhaps in 2025 we will have a new customer from the region,” Lemos says, without identifying potential candidates.

While Embraer’s biggest export deal to date has been for a combined nine C-390s for the Netherlands and Austria, any large-scale order could lead to overseas assembly of the type.

The company is teamed with Mahindra Defence Systems in pursuit of the Indian air force’s Medium Transport Aircraft requirement, and has an agreement with SAMI to promote the type to Saudi Arabia.

“If it makes sense business-wise, we are available to set up other production lines,” Lemos says. This would enable it to meet the requirements of the ‘Make in India’ policy, for example. “And this is valid also for the USA, where the C-390 meets many of the urgent capability requirements,” he notes.

Asked how Embraer has been able to secure so many customers for its military transport while there is only a small in-service fleet, he notes: “We have 10 aircraft flying, but they are really flying a lot.”

He notes that the Portuguese air force accumulated its first 1,000 flight hours on the type within around nine months, with its operations having included transporting secondhand Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters acquired from the USA for use in an aerial firefighting role.

“There is good talk between the customers, and [buyers] have seen real missions from the current users being pushed forward. We also have full operational capability, which has made a difference in the traction and conversion rate.”

Lemos says Embraer assesses its production plans on a weekly basis in the light of new orders and market interest. “Of course we want to deliver fast, but at the same time as we produce the aircraft we need to include the capabilities that some of the countries are adding, so there is a production and development effort,” he notes.

“For many countries, they are in dire need of the capability. We take a position of first come, first served on the delivery schedule, but sometimes everyone wants the aircraft at the same time. How we cope with that – that’s a very good discussion internally.”

The company handed over three C-390s in 2024, and has previously outlined a plan to double that this year, before reaching an annual output of 12 units by 2030.

“We have an excellent relationship with our supplier base – they are in with us, they believe a lot in the programme, and they are seeing the results of their commitment,” Lemos says. “We are confident that we will be able to ramp up to cope with the demand of the market.”

Meanwhile, Embraer is also seeing raised interest in its A-29 Super Tucano turboprop, having signed five new contracts last year, expanding its customer list to 20 nations. Those deals included a first order for the NATO-optimised A-29N, with Portugal to acquire 12 examples.

“The Portugal deal raised interest from other countries,” he says. “We had some discussions, and those have now become more robust. There is definitely interest in Europe, but the timeline – we don’t know.”

Referring to its 2024 orders – which also included contracts with Paraguay, Uruguay and two undisclosed buyers – Lemos notes: “The A-29 has come back with a lot of energy to the market. And we also see potential in the Middle East.”