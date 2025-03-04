Lockheed Martin’s F-35B has conducted a first test-flight carrying the airframer’s AGM-158B Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

Performed from the US Naval Air Systems Command’s Patuxent River site in Maryland, the sortie – which saw one of the weapons carried beneath each wing – launched a flight sciences test programme for the combination, Lockheed says.

“As part of the F-35’s Block 4 upgrade, AGM-158 strike systems (the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile [JASSM] and LRASM) are being integrated for external carriage on the F-35, adding more multi-role mission capabilities,” the company adds.

A carrier-variant F-35C was flown with a pair of LRASM weapons installed for the first time last September.

“Integration of the AGM-158 strike systems family delivers increased reach and lethality against heavily protected, strategic targets,” says Jon Hill, vice-president and general manager, air dominance and strike weapons at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

Too large for carriage within the F-35’s internal weapons bays, the stealthy, long-range JASSM/LRASM missile has a launch weight of approximately 907kg (2,000lb).