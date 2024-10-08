France will field an operational unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) from 2033, with the future system to draw on Dassault Aviation’s experience with leading Europe’s Neuron technology demonstration programme last decade.

Announced by French armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu at Saint-Dizier air base on 8 October, the surprise step will see a UCAV capability introduced alongside the French air force’s F5-standard Dassault Rafales.

“This stealth combat drone will contribute to the technological and operational superiority of the French air force by 2033,” says Dassault chief executive Eric Trappier.

“This UAV will be complementary to the Rafale and suited to collaborative combat,” the airframer says. “It will incorporate stealth technologies, autonomous control (with man-in-the-loop), internal payload capacity, and more. It will be highly versatile and designed to evolve in line with future threats.

“The Rafale F5, combined with the UCAV and their evolutions, will ensure France’s independence and capability superiority in the coming decades,” the company adds.

Paris late last year signed a so-called tranche 5 contract covering the production of 42 Rafales for the French air force. Deliveries will start in 2027 in an F4 operating standard, with F5 capabilities to follow in the 2030s.

The product of a Dassault-led collaborative demonstration effort involving the defence industries of France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, the Neuron aircraft completed more than 170 flights from December 2012.

Powered by a single Rolls-Royce/Turbomeca Adour turbofan engine, the roughly 5t, flying-wing design boasted low-observable features including internal weapons bays.

France’s UCAV announcement makes no reference to the Future Combat Air System activity which it is jointly performing with Germany and Spain. Current work is focused on designing a demonstrator to support the development of a sixth-generation manned fighter, to be supported by systems such as advanced precision-guided weapons and remote carrier vehicles.