France has taken delivery of its last NH Industries (NHI) NH90 Caiman tactical troop transport (TTH) in a baseline utility configuration, completing a 63-strong fleet of the model.

Assembled at the Marignane, France site of NHI consortium member Airbus Helicopters, the rotorcraft was accepted by the country’s DGA defence procurement agency on 4 February.

“With the gradual withdrawal of the Puma, the NH90 Caiman TTH now constitutes the [army’s] main fleet of manoeuvre and assault helicopters, alongside the renovated [H215M] Cougar and the [H225M] Caracal,” the DGA notes.

While the latest transfer concludes France’s receipt of the TTH variant, a further 18 NH90s will be delivered to its army between 2026 and 2029. These will be prepared in a special forces-support configuration, under development and production contracts signed earlier this decade.

Flight testing of this enhanced Standard 2 version began in mid-2024, with key features including updated sensors and provision for additional defensive weapons. At that time, Airbus Helicopters said it expected deliveries to commence before the end of 2025.

NHI also has previously supplied 27 NH90s to the French navy in the maritime NFH standard.