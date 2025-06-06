Germany is to equip an operational subset of its Airbus Defence & Space A400M tactical transport fleet with self-protection equipment from Elbit Systems.

Announced by the European airframer on 6 June, the award will lead to the integration of directed infrared countermeasures (DIRCM) equipment on 23 of the Luftwaffe’s airlifters.

The installation is currently undergoing testing in Seville, Spain, using a German air force A400M. “Certification is scheduled for summer 2025,” Airbus’s defence unit says.

“The new DIRCM system will provide A400M crews with even greater protection during their missions around the world and expand the already broad range of applications for this exceptional aircraft,” says Gerd Weber, its head of the A400M programme.

“These 23 aircraft are used for tactical operations, including medical evacuation missions in crisis areas,” Airbus notes. “In contrast, the logistical variant of the A400M is deployed for standard operations such as long-range transport of troops, heavy armoured vehicles, helicopters or specialised civil engineering equipment.”

Germany’s order for the A400M totals 53 aircraft, making it the largest customer for the four-engined type. Aviation analytics company Cirium records 48 examples as in current operational use with the Luftwaffe.

Turret-housed DIRCM equipment will be installed by Airbus “during scheduled maintenance in Manching, southern Germany, as well as in Getafe and Seville, Spain”, the company says, with the fleet activity to be completed by 2032. Placed by Germany’s BAAINBw defence procurement body, the contract also covers the provision of “training, service bulletins and tools”.

Germany also late last year announced an order to integrate Elbit’s DIRCM technology with its air force’s three Airbus A350 VIP transports. That work is being performed by Lufthansa Technik, with completion scheduled by late 2029.