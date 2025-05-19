Berlin is considering a possible acquisition of BAE Systems Sting Ray torpedoes for use with its incoming fleet of US-produced maritime patrol aircraft, while Germany and the UK also have disclosed another potential major cooperation in precision-guided weapons technology.

“Discussions will focus on a joint procurement programme for Sting Ray torpedoes for P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft,” the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on 15 May. Such an approach would enhance both nations’ “ability to counter the latest underwater threats”, it adds.

The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) – which operates a fleet of nine P-8As from its Lossiemouth base in Scotland – in November 2023 announced a contract covering full integration of the Sting Ray Mod 1 weapon on 737NG-based assets.

Eight P-8As are on order for the German navy, which will use the new type as a replacement for its remaining Lockheed Martin P-3C Orion turboprops. Boeing conducted a first flight with the service’s lead aircraft in February 2025, with deliveries due to commence from August this year.

Meanwhile, the MoD says that “German crews have joined RAF personnel in two flights on UK P-8 aircraft”, in support of its preparations to field the new type at Nordholz air base.

Additionally, the allies have announced their intention to “work together to develop a new long-range strike capability”, under the terms of their bilateral Trinity House Agreement signed last October. The UK MoD says such a system would have a maximum range potential of over 1,080nm (2,000km), but provides no further details.