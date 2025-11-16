Saab has been awarded contracts valued at almost a combined €550 million ($639 million) to supply its Arexis electronic warfare (EW) equipment for use on the German air force’s future EK-version of the Eurofighter.

Detailing the business on 14 November, the Swedish company said its first deal, worth around €291 million, extends a March 2024 contract covering the integration of its equipment by Airbus Defence & Space onto the Eurofighter platform.

A second order, worth roughly €258 million, “includes AI [artificial intelligence] technology by both Saab and its strategic partner Helsing”. The award remains “subject to authority approval”, Saab says.

Saab chief executive Micael Johansson, describes its Arexis product – which is installed in wingtip-mounted pods – as “one of the most advanced fully digital sensors and jamming systems available on the market”.

“The system will improve the Eurofighter’s situational awareness and survivability on the modern battlefield,” he adds.

Work under the contracts is scheduled to run through 2028.

Germany will field a fleet of 15 Eurofighter EK electronic-attack aircraft, with the future assets to replace its Panavia Tornado electronic combat and reconnaissance aircraft. The service intends for its new EW capability to be in operational use from 2030.