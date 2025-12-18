Brazil’s army has formally taken delivery of its first Sikorsky UH-60M utility helicopter, one month after the rotorcraft arrived in the country aboard a US Air Force Boeing C-17 strategic transport.

Announced on 16 December, the handover of the service’s first of 12 on-order UH-60Ms “strengthens Brazil’s multi-mission airlift and humanitarian-assistance capabilities”, says Sikorsky parent company Lockheed Martin.

“These aircraft will play a critical role in supporting the Brazilian army’s operations, and we are committed to delivering exceptional logistical support to ensure their continued success,” says Sikorsky vice-president and general manager Rich Benton.

Ordered via the US government’s Foreign Military Sales mechanism, the new UH-60Ms will be fielded as replacements for the service’s current S-70A-model Black Hawks – which have been in use since 1997 – and aged Airbus Helicopters AS532 Cougar transports.

The army currently has four S-70As and seven AS532s in operational use, according to fleets data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in May 2024 valued a prospective 12-aircraft UH-60M deal for Brazil as worth an estimated $950 million, including communications equipment, spare parts and support services.

The US Army previously reported that the new operator’s lead UH-60M had been shipped to Taubate air base in Sao Paulo state on 20 November.