Brazil’s army has formally taken delivery of its first Sikorsky UH-60M utility helicopter, one month after the rotorcraft arrived in the country aboard a US Air Force Boeing C-17 strategic transport.

Announced on 16 December, the handover of the service’s first of 12 on-order UH-60Ms “strengthens Brazil’s multi-mission airlift and humanitarian-assistance capabilities”, says Sikorsky parent company Lockheed Martin.

“These aircraft will play a critical role in supporting the Brazilian army’s operations, and we are committed to delivering exceptional logistical support to ensure their continued success,” says Sikorsky vice-president and general manager Rich Benton.

Brazilian army UH-60M

Source: US Army

The Brazilian army’s lead UH-60M had been shipped to Taubate air base on 20 November

Ordered via the US government’s Foreign Military Sales mechanism, the new UH-60Ms will be fielded as replacements for the service’s current S-70A-model Black Hawks – which have been in use since 1997 – and aged Airbus Helicopters AS532 Cougar transports.

The army currently has four S-70As and seven AS532s in operational use, according to fleets data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency in May 2024 valued a prospective 12-aircraft UH-60M deal for Brazil as worth an estimated $950 million, including communications equipment, spare parts and support services.

The US Army previously reported that the new operator’s lead UH-60M had been shipped to Taubate air base in Sao Paulo state on 20 November.

European Defence Editor Craig Hoyle has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for almost 30 years, and has also been the Editor of Flight International since 2015. He joined FlightGlobal in 2003, and also compiles our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

