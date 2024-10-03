Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has delivered the first of 240 AL-31FP engines less than one month after the contract was awarded.

The engine, which powers the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter, was handed over to the Indian air force at the company’s Koraput engine factory, says HAL.

The delivery follows the signing of the contract with the government on 9 September – the Indian government had announced the deal a few days earlier.

“This key milestone reflects HAL’s aero engine manufacturing competency and dedication to support the Su-30MKI fleet of [the air force],” says defence production secretary Sanjeev Kumar.

“It is very heartening to see that Koraput Division has mastered cutting edge technologies of aero engine manufacturing and has set up [the] required infrastructure to match with the global OEMs.”

He adds that the Koraput factory can also play a role in exporting engines to international customers.

The 240 contracted engines will be produced over an eight-year period. Over the next two to three years, HAL says the workshare of Indian industry will grow from 40% now to 50%. In its original contract announcement, India’s defence ministry had said that 54% of components would be procured locally, and the balance from Russia.

India’s defence ministry stated the contract’s value as Rs260 billion ($3.1 billion).