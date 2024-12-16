Hanwha Aerospace has named Michael Coulter to head its global defence business, as the company looks to tackle international markets.

Underlining Hanwha Aerospace’s ambitions for international sales, the role is newly created, says the company.

“I’m honoured to be asked to join one of the most respected companies in the world,” says Coulter.

“While serving in the industry, I’ve been impressed by Hanwha’s continued growth as a leader in aerospace and defense and the commitment to deliver for its customers.”

Coulter’s LinkedIn profile indicates that the has an extensive military background, and that he has pent the last 12 years in Washington DC with Leonardo DRS.

He is also a reserve officer in the US Navy with combat experience, including flight hours in the Northrop Grumman EA-6B Prowler and Boeing EA-18G Growler.