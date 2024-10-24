Italy’s ELT Group is strengthening its position in the electronic warfare (EW) sector via technology advances that will better-protect current platforms and enable it to also meet the complex operational needs of future systems.

Pointing to its strong investment in research and development, the company notes that EW solutions are “increasingly oriented [towards] interoperability and integrated management of the electromagnetic spectrum across all operational domains, extending capabilities to space and cyberspace”.

One example of ELT’s expertise in action is its involvement at the heart of the EuroDASS consortium, which is tasked with ensuring the self-protection capabilities of the Eurofighter Typhoon.

ELT says planned enhancements to the combat aircraft’s Praetorian defensive aids subsystem (DASS) will “update the architecture and identify technologies to counter continuous threat evolution”, through to the Eurofighter’s expected end of service around 2060.

“The existing Praetorian [system] equips the Typhoon with protection from threats including infrared- and radar-guided missiles. Integrated sensors and jamming equipment also provide situational awareness and a digital stealth capability,” the company says.

“We are working to have an enhanced DASS based on cutting-edge technology, ready in the short term and with optimised costs.”

Among the EuroDASS partners’ objectives are to “maintain high operational capacity in response to evolving threats, so as not to lose control of the electromagnetic environment… and to increase operational agility and flexibility”, it adds.

“ELT’s contribution to the technology improvement is linked to its role since the beginning of the programme as the ESM-ECM [electronic support measures-electronic countermeasures] DASS design authority at system level, together with Leonardo UK,” it notes. “Moreover, ELT co-ordinates all the discussion on future technology, having the role of technical director of the EuroDASS consortium.”

It notes that as part of the consortium it has developed “various performance improvement packages, focusing especially on the ECM function, as part of the multinational DASS Capability Exchange Programme”.

CONTINUAL ENHANCEMENT

A similar process of continual enhancement is also applied to other of ELT’s aerospace activities, which include providing self-protection and EW capabilities for the Leonardo C-27 tactical transport and AW101 helicopter, and NH Industries’ NH90 rotorcraft.

“ELT Group’s strategic approach is to develop new technologies and system capabilities in a transverse way, in order that other programmes and systems may also benefit,” it notes.

“We are performing studies based on different platforms and mission analysis, and are focused on developing new operational capabilities that will allow users to deal with current and future threats.”

If current ambitions hold firm, a next-generation fighter is just over a decade away from service entry via the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) involving Italy, Japan and the UK.

Here, ELT is part of the Integrated Sensing and Non-Kinetic Effects and Integrated Communications Systems (ISANKE & ICS) equipment domain. The suite of advanced electronics will provide pilots with “mission-critical information and advanced self-protection capabilities”.

“The integrated communications system will allow ISANKE to operate as a network across formations of crewed and uncrewed aircraft, as part of each nations’ wider, multi-domain system-of-systems,” it says.

“We are working with the ISANKE & ICS domain partners, lead system integrators and the three defence ministries to reach a valuable position for the company and for our nation,” ELT says.

“We started the GCAP adventure knowing that our three countries are different in language, culture and way of thinking,” ELT says. “The different points of view derived from different cultures and experience have had a positive effect on the potential solutions to be considered. So an initial potential constraint has become an important advantage,” it adds.

“With our Japanese and English partners we have moved from the concept of an integrated solution of several systems to a concept of integrated thinking. By thinking together from the beginning, the capability of a single partner may increase the capability of others, so that the total effect is better than the sum of the single parts.”

In addition to its role in GCAP, the 73 year-old company – previously named Elettronica – is keen to have a place in other programmes.

“NGRC and FASETT are just two of them, but we continuously improve our capabilities,” it says, referring to the multinational Next Generation Rotorcraft Capability and Future Air System for European Tactical Transportation activities.

ELT is programme leader for a European Defence Fund effort named Carmenta, which is dedicated to developing future self-protection suites for use by such rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft.

“We have been selected for the specific skills that we already have, or will develop in international programmes,” the company notes.

“In the midst of an uncertain geopolitical situation, capabilities must be high performance, effective and operationally ready to manage and counter unexpected situations,” it says. “In this context, EW plays a very important role because of its intrinsic capability to manage self-protection and intelligence activities. In the transition towards the new generation of combat aircraft, EW will acquire greater operational value.”

Artificial intelligence (AI) also has an important future part to play, although it remains at an early level of maturity.

“The development of AI algorithms that are able to generate a real game changer in operational capabilities will give a huge advantage to the industry that will be able to manage them in the correct way,” ELT notes.