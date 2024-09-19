Airbus Defence & Space expects Indonesia’s first of two A400M tactical transports to be delivered by late 2025.

Indonesia’s versions will come with underwing pods for refuelling combat aircraft, according to Ed Horne, senior product advisor – air mobility – at Airbus.

The country’s second example will follow in 2026, shortly after the first.

Horne made the remarks on 19 September at the Bali air show. He was conducting a media tour of a German air force A400M that is on display in the show’s static park.

Jakarta finalised its order for two A400Ms in late 2022. At the time of the order, the delivery timeframe given was from 2026.

The aircraft on static is equipped with underwing hose-and-drogue refuelling pods for delivering fuel to fighters, as well as a centreline hose installed in the turbprop’s ramp. This can deliver 50% greater fuel flow than the wing-mounted pods and is optimised for refuelling larger aircraft, such as other A400Ms.

The centreline refuelling station, however, precludes the use of the aircraft for cargo transport. The German aircraft’s interior features two large fuel tanks, as well as extensive piping mounted on the left side of the cargo hold.

Indonesia’s A400Ms will retain a clean cargo hold in order to perform transport duties.

Horne explains that the A400M’s refuelling pods for helicopters look identical to those for refuelling fighters, but contain a longer hose in order to remain clear of a helicopter’s rotor disc.

Air-to-air refuelling is a major shortfall for Indonesia’s air force. Cirium fleets data suggests that its only current dedicated tanker is a Lockheed Martin KC-130B that has been in service since 1961.

Given the vast area that Indonesia’s air force must protect, as well as its orders for 42 Dassault Aviation Rafale fighters, tanking capabilities are likely a priority for Jakarta.

Indonesia has also expressed interest in the A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport, but a firm order has yet to materialise.