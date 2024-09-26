Indonesian Aerospace still hopes to get its hands on a prototype of the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter, but this will depend on government-to-government negotiations.

Indonesian Aerospace, also known as PTDI, is an industrial participant on the joint programme, which is mired in issues around funding and technology transfer, as well as South Korean allegations that Indonesian engineers on the programme had stolen sensitive data.

“I asked the government to have [a prototype],” said Gita Amperiawan, president director Indonesian Aerospace at the recent Bali air show.

“The governments are trying to negotiate this, because it’s important.”

Indonesia was originally a 20% partner in the W8.1 billion ($6.1) billion South Korean programme, which also aims to produce a fighter for Indonesia designated IFX.

In addition to technology transfer, Jakarta was to receive the fifth of six KF-21 prototypes. The fifth KF-21 prototype, a single-seater, had its maiden flight in May 2023, and is part of the fighter’s six-aircraft test campaign. All six prototypes bear both the Indonesian and South Korean flags.

For years Jakarta has sought to reduce its financial exposure to the programme. In August, Seoul’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) finally said it would reduce Indonesia’s share of development costs to W600 billion ($441 million), down from W1.6 billion previously, or 20% of the programme’s development costs.

As a result, Indonesia’s technology transfer level would be reduced. DAPA did not state the fate of Jakarta’s prototype, but Amperiawan’s remarks suggest that it is a point of negotiation.

“We have to make sure that the money the government spends [on the partnership] is worth it,” he adds.

Amperiawan also categorically stated the view that the Indonesian engineers being investigated for allegedly downloading KF-21 information to a USB driver are innocent.

He also feels that the issue has distracted from the focus required for the programme itself.

Indonesia has been a participant in the KF-21 – previously known as KFX – since its early conception in 2010. Despite its early eagerness for the programme, Jakarta has placed big bets on other fighters, namely its 2022 order for 42 Dassault Aviation Rafales. Indonesia could also order 24 Boeing F-15IDs, the local designation of the F-15EX.

Original plans had called for Indonesia to obtain 48 KF-21/IFX fighters.