The US government has cleared Tokyo to buy up to nine Boeing KC-46A tankers, potentially offering a significant boost to the country’s air-to-air refuelling capabilities.

Japan has requested nine KC-46As, with the cost of the aircraft and related equipment, logistics, and services coming to potentially $4.1 billion, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Should Japan take all nine aircraft, its long-term KC-46A fleet could grow to 15. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) already operates four KC-46As. It also has orders for two more: original plans call for these to arrive in 2025.

In addition, Japan operates four older KC-767s and a pair of Lockheed Martin KC-130Hs. Cirium fleets data shows that the average age of the older KC-767s is 17.7 years, and that of the KC-130Hs is 35.7 years.

The possible enlargement of its tanker fleet comes as Japan faces an increasingly aggressive China, which is undertaking an unprecedented military build-up. In addition to Beijing’s routine threats against neighbouring Taiwan, Chinese forces also conduct exercises near Japan with Russia. North Korea also poses an increasingly difficult threat.

Extra tankers would allow the JASDF to not only conduct longer-range operations against regional foes, but also better support US forces in the event of a regional conflict.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region,” says the DSCA.

“The proposed sale will improve Japan’s aerial refuelling capability and passenger transport operations, which will contribute to enhanced deterrence of current and future threats in the region. Japan already has KC-46A tankers in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.”

In addition to the nine aircraft, the potential package also contains aircraft self-defence systems, electronic warfare database support, identification friend of foe transponders, and up to 18 Pratt & Whitney PW4062 turbofan engines.