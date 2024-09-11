Japan’s return to the aircraft carrier club will advance with JS Kaga set to spend over a month conducting flight test work with Lockheed Martin F-35Bs.

From 5 October to 18 November Kaga will deploy to the western coast of the USA, where it will conduct flight trials near San Diego, California, according to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Unspecified US forces will support the work. Given that the US Marine Corps (USMC) operates the F-35B from its own vessels and US Navy ships, it is likely to be a major part of the effort.

According to the JMSDF, the main test items will be short-take offs and vertical landings with the F-35B, as well as ship-based operations with the type.

Although Kaga and her sister vessel Izumo are officially designated as “helicopter destroyers”, they are aircraft carriers in all but name.

With their 248m (814ft) length, expansive flight decks and large hangars, the vessels are the largest ships in the JMSDF fleet.

In addition, the two vessels are being modified to support F-35B operations, with the addition of a new square bow deck area – a feature that Kaga has already received. The decks also receive heat resistant coating. Trade outlet Naval News says that the JMSDF plans to have all upgrades to the ships done by the 2027 financial year, which ends on 31 March 2027.

Tokyo has plans to obtain 42 F-35Bs for operations from the two ships.

Foreign militaries have played a significant role in supporting Japan’s F-35B plans.

In early September, Japanese personnel observed flight operations aboard ITS Cavour, the flagship of the Italian navy, which is in the Asia-Pacific region for exercises.

In November 2023, JMSDF personnel spent time aboard the UK Royal Navy’s HMS Prince of Wales to gain insights into carrier operations. The JMSDF officers spent two weeks aboard the carrier, which was undergoing flight trials with the F-35B off the east coast of the USA.

October 2021 also saw USMC F-35Bs conduct drills from Izumo.