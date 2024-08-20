Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Thai Aerospace Industries (TAI) have entered a pact related to the local support of T-50TH advanced jet trainers.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two companies covers the establishment of a future MRO base, says KAI.

The South Korean aerospace company adds that the MoU comes as it prepares to sign a performance-based logistics (PBL) contract for the T-50TH with the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

“Starting with this agreement, KAI and TAI plan to expand mutual cooperation to improve the operation rate of the T-50TH and strengthen follow-up support capabilities, and to specify mid- to long-term co-operation plans such as establishing an aircraft maintenance base in Asia and discovering potential markets,” says KAI.

It adds that the pending logistics deal with the RTAF builds on a similar arrangement with the Republic of Korea Air Force, the world’s biggest operator of the T-50 and its FA-50 light-attack variant.

Thailand operates 14 T-50THs. KAI has also put the FA-50 forward as a possible alternative to the Lockheed Martin F-16V and Saab Gripen E/F in an RTAF requirement for 12 fighters.

Building on the international success of the T-50/FA-50 series, KAI has entered agreements with local aerospace firms in customer countries.

In July 2023 KAI opened an office in Poland to support Warsaw’s acquisition of 48 FA-50s. The facility is located at the country’s Minsk Mazowiecki air base and will provide 24h support to the Polish fleet.

In early July, KAI signed a parts production agreement with Peruvian MRO firm Seman pending Lima’s possible acquisition of FA-50s.