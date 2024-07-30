The Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) KF-21 fighter looks poised to join a long-running competition in the Philippines.

Manila has issued a request for information (RFI) about the developmental twin-engined aircraft, to which KAI is preparing a response, says Shin Dong Hak, vice-president of international business development at KAI.

“They issued an RFI about the KF-21 and we are preparing [our response] now,” says Shin, who was speaking to FlightGlobal at the Farnborough air show.

Manila’s Multi-Role Fighter (MRF) competition has been going for some years with two aircraft in contention: the Lockheed Martin F-16 and Saab Gripen.

The Philippines is already an important market for KAI, operating 12 FA-50s and with intentions to obtain 12 more.

Shin adds that KAI has held “very deep discussions” about the KF-21 with one country in the Middle East. While Shin did not name the country, KAI has already enjoyed success in the region, with the Iraqi air force operating 24 T-50IQ advanced jet trainers.

Shin also touched on another potential customer, Indonesia.

Jakarta is a junior partner in the programme, with the intention of acquiring a variant now designated as IFX – the KF-21 was previously designated KFX.

Indonesia’s commitment has been in question for some years, as Jakarta has consistently lagged with development payments and sought to reduce its financial obligations.

In addition, Seoul counter-intelligence officials are probing the alleged theft of KF-21 data by Indonesian engineers working on the programme in South Korea.

Shin says that plans still call for IFXs to be produced in the 2025-2029 timeframe, and that there are plans for Indonesian Aerospace to produce the KF-21 locally. In early July KAI started mass production of the KF-21, which is set to join the Republic of Korea Air Force in late 2026.

“We are preparing some agreements between the two governments and two companies,” says Shin.

Still, he acknowledges that Indonesia has orders for 42 Dassault Aviation Rafales and a memorandum of understanding to buy up to 24 Boeing F-15EX fighters.

“It’s not going to be easy,” says Shin. “Is there any room [for Indonesia] to procure new aircraft like the KF-21? But we still push.”