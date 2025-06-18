Embraer has named its 11th customer for the C-390 tactical transport, with Lithuania announcing its intention to acquire three examples during the Paris air show on 18 June.

“We have carefully studied the various types of military transport aircraft available on the market, and our assessment has clearly shown that the C-390 Millennium is the most suitable platform to meet our national military operational requirements,” says vice-minister of defence Loreta Maskalioviene.

The parties will enter into further negotiations, and Vilnius “expects to finalise the acquisition contract in the coming months”, she adds.

Its planned procurement represents a significant investment by the NATO nation, while the C-390s will strengthen an air transport fleet that already boasts three Leonardo C-27J Spartans.

Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior says the success reflects the company’s “commitment to strengthening defence capabilities in Europe”.

“The C-390, with its versatility, performance, and NATO interoperability, is the ideal platform, readily available to carry out the most demanding missions,” he adds.

“By adopting the C-390 Millennium, Lithuania will significantly enhance its operational capabilities while benefiting from the ecosystem and synergies present in Europe in terms of support and training,” Embraer says.

Embraer’s customer list for the C/KC-390 already included Austria, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Sweden and an undisclosed buyer, with Slovakia also having detailed a plan to acquire the type.

The airframer had on 16 June announced that Portugal will grow its fleet of the twinjet airlifter to six examples. Signed at the show, that contract also included Lisbon taking options on up to another 10 aircraft which could be acquired for its air force and on behalf of potential partner nations.