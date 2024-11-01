Lockheed Martin says it is set to provide Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods to Poland for use aboard the Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50 light attack jet.

The company notes that the pods are covered by a $90.7 Foreign Military Sales contract from the US government.

The package includes the targeting pods with two-way datalinks, system support, and spare parts. The company did not provide a timeline for deliveries.

“The targeting-sensor system will be integrated onto Poland’s new FA-50 fighter jets,” says Lockheed.

“Integration of Sniper ATP will improve the tactical effectiveness of Poland’s FA-50s by enhancing their ability to identify, track, and engage targets from standoff distances.”

Lockheed did not list the number of pods to be provided, but a US Defense Security Cooperation Agency Foreign Military Sales (FMS) notification in May 2023 listed 34 as the potential number.

That potential deal was valued at $124.7 million. Contract modifications and changes, however, frequently affect the ultimate value of FMS sales.

Sniper pod integration for the FA-50 was a long-term objective for KAI, which it finally achieved in 2021. The Sniper pod greatly increases the FA-50’s passive detection capabilities against a range of targets.

In addition to performing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, the sensor can be used to designate targets, including moving vehicles.

Polish F-16s already use Sniper pods. Lockheed says that the pods used by both the F-16 and FA-50 can be “quickly upgraded” to the more advanced Sniper Networked Targeting Pod.

Poland operates 12 FA-50GFs, which are in a configuration similar to South Korea’s FA-50s. It is awaiting 36 FA-50PLs to be delivered in the 2025-28 timeframe.