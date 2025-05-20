Leonardo Helicopters is to provide up to 28 new rotorcraft to support a variety of missions for Malaysia’s armed forces and government agencies.

Announced during the LIMA exhibition in Langkawi on 20 May, the agreement will see local operator Weststar Aviation Services lease the helicopters over a 15-year period.

“Weststar foresees the delivery of up to 28 helicopters of various types in a mix of firm orders and options,” the European airframer says. The bulk of deliveries will occur between 2026 and 2027, it adds.

Leonardo reveals that the arrangement will include the introduction of its AW149 by both the Royal Malaysian Air Force and Royal Malaysian Army. This represents its second military success for the medium-twin in the Asia-Pacific region, with the Royal Thai Army already flying five.

The services will employ the type in the utility and combat search and rescue roles, it adds.

Without detailing the specific models involved, Leonardo says the Royal Malaysian Police and Fire and Rescue Department will use its rotorcraft for “law enforcement, utility, transport, firefighting, EMS/SAR [emergency medical services/search and rescue], and disaster relief missions”.

The manufacturer describes Kuala Lumpur’s commitment as representing “the most significant government helicopter fleet expansion and modernisation programme” secured by it in the country.

“Malaysia continues to be a critical hub for us to serve the country and the greater region,” says Leonardo Helicopters chief executive Gian Piero Cutillo. Over 240 examples of its products are in current use with more than 70 operators in the nation, with the fleet accumulating 40,000-plus hours annually.

“Leonardo is now ready to expand its localised industrial activities in Malaysia with new and cutting-edge simulation and training capabilities including additional full flight simulators and interactive trainers for helicopter operations,” it says.

The company also plans to “enhance or introduce MRO infrastructures [in Malaysia] for advanced blade repair, electronic system servicing and mission system integration”.

Westar is a long-term operator of the AW189, a civil version of the AW149 super-medium-twin.