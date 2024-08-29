India’s Tech Mahindra and Marshall of the UK have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly explore potential opportunities “across the aerospace and defence domains”.

Announced on 29 August, the pact will cover areas including “aircraft design and manufacture, special mission platforms, and the development of digital maintenance, repair and overhaul technologies”, the companies say. “The partnership will support the expansion of Marshall’s engineering services programmes by capitalising on Tech Mahindra’s strengths in the aerospace engineering sector.”

This will include the UK partner leveraging the Indian company’s “expertise in data analytics and intelligent field support technologies”, they add. Tech Mahindra also “will engage in advanced design projects focused on the development of future hydrogen fuel systems”.

“There is ample scope for Tech Mahindra to support Marshall’s ongoing programmes, and their global reach and expertise will undoubtedly unlock new use cases and markets where we have not yet established a presence,” says Marshall chief operating officer Gareth Williams.

“We are poised to create a powerful partnership to drive innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers and enable the industry to scale at speed,” says RV Narasimham, Tech Mahindra’s president – engineering services.

Separately, Marshall in mid-July announced a multi-year extension to a deal providing engineering support for the French air force’s 14-strong fleet of Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transports.

Valued at £4.5 million ($5.9 million), the award – placed by state-owned MRO provider SIAe – will continue a relationship which has been in place since December 2017.