NATO’s pooled fleet of Airbus Defence & Space A330 multi-role tanker transports (MRTTs) is to increase to a dozen airframes, following the formal addition of Denmark and Sweden to the initiative.

Operated from Eindhoven air base in the Netherlands and Cologne in Germany, the currently nine-strong Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) is due to field its tenth aircraft before the end of next year, under an order signed in March 2023.

Signed on 24 June during the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum in The Hague, the order was placed via the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). Deliveries of the widebody aircraft will be made in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

The accession of Denmark and Sweden to the MMF framework takes membership to eight nations, with the pair joining Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Norway.

“The MMF programme allows these nations the exclusive right to operate the NATO-owned aircraft in a pooling arrangement providing commonality, interoperability and cost efficiency,” Airbus’s defence unit says.

Jean-Brice Dumont, the company’s head of air power, describes the multinational programme as “underscoring Europe’s commitment to collective defence and strategic autonomy”.

In addition to the fleet expansion, the new agreement also will lead to an expanded basing infrastructure. “With Denmark’s accession, a third operating base will be established in the country, further enhancing the flexibility and reach of the MMF fleet across the continent,” the NSPA says.

Fuel capacity for the A330-200-derived MRTT platform is 111t, with the twinjet equipped with a refuelling boom and under-wing hose and drogue pods.

The NATO-configured aircraft also are able to transport up to 300 personnel, or 45t of cargo. Alternatively, a medical evacuation equipment fit enables the type to transport patients with support up to the intensive care level.

The MMF’s jets are powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 700-series engines.

Airbus also is developing a new MRTT+ configuration of the tanker/transport, adapted from the re-engined A300-800. Deliveries of that model are due to start from late 2028.