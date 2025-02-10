Pilatus has secured the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) as the launch customer for its PC-7 MKX basic trainer, with the service to field an eight-strong fleet from later this decade.

Signed at Woensdrecht air base on 7 February, the deal also covers the provision of ground-based training equipment including four simulators, along with a training management system, and mission planning and debriefing equipment.

“Delivery is planned for the first half of 2027,” says Pilatus. “This new training system will provide the Dutch air force with an integrated, cost-effective, state-of-the-art solution,” it adds.

“The flight simulators will play a larger role, ensuring that fewer aircraft are required,” the Swiss airframer notes.

The RNLAF’s new fleet of MKX-model trainers will replace its earlier-model baseline PC-7s, 13 of which were acquired from 1988.

“This marks the beginning of a new era of basic flight training in the Netherlands, which – I am sure – will set a new standard that other air forces will seek to follow,” says Pilatus chief executive Markus Bucher.

Pilatus notes that it is “currently involved in additional tenders” involving the PC-7 MKX. Babcock France earlier this year announced its selection of the new model to deliver the French air force’s Mentor2 training requirement, with 22 aircraft to be acquired.