Pilatus has secured the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) as the launch customer for its PC-7 MKX basic trainer, with the service to field an eight-strong fleet from later this decade.

Signed at Woensdrecht air base on 7 February, the deal also covers the provision of ground-based training equipment including four simulators, along with a training management system, and mission planning and debriefing equipment.

PC-7 MKX

Source: Pilatus

The Royal Netherlands Air Force will receive eight PC-7 MKX trainers from Pilatus

“Delivery is planned for the first half of 2027,” says Pilatus. “This new training system will provide the Dutch air force with an integrated, cost-effective, state-of-the-art solution,” it adds.

“The flight simulators will play a larger role, ensuring that fewer aircraft are required,” the Swiss airframer notes.

The RNLAF’s new fleet of MKX-model trainers will replace its earlier-model baseline PC-7s, 13 of which were acquired from 1988.

“This marks the beginning of a new era of basic flight training in the Netherlands, which – I am sure – will set a new standard that other air forces will seek to follow,” says Pilatus chief executive Markus Bucher.

Pilatus notes that it is “currently involved in additional tenders” involving the PC-7 MKX. Babcock France earlier this year announced its selection of the new model to deliver the French air force’s Mentor2 training requirement, with 22 aircraft to be acquired.

