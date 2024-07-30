The Netherlands is set to become the world’s fifth international operator of the Lockheed Martin Join Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER).

The governments of the Netherlands and the USA have formalised a letter of offer and acceptance (LoA) for the AGM-158B/B-2 JASSM-ER, according to Lockheed.

“We’re honoured to partner with the U.S. government to provide the Netherlands armed forces with the combat proven and mission effective weapon system to meet their ever-evolving strategic defence needs,” says Lockheed’s JASSM programme director Scott Redmerski.

Lockheed does not provide the number of weapons to be provided or the contract value. In February, the US government cleared the sale of 120 JASSM-ERs and associated equipment and services to Holland. The value given for the package was $908 million.

According to Lockheed, this makes the Netherlands the fifth international customer for JASSM. In addition to the USA, confirmed JASSM users include Australia, Finland, and Poland.

Recent media reports suggest that Japan has also concluded an LoA for JASSM-ER.

The range of the air-launched JASSM-ER is understood to be over 431nm (800km), compared with 172nm for the baseline JASSM. The weapon, which features a low radar signature, is designed to defeat enemy air defence systems and strike high value precision targets.