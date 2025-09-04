Panama has finalised a contract to acquire four Embraer A-29 Super Tucanos, following a selection announcement made in early April.

“The fleet will be operated by the Panamanian National Air and Naval Service as a new surveillance and protection platform,” the Brazilian airframer says.

An image released by the company depicts the nation’s aircraft as to be operated in an unarmed configuration, while carrying an electro-optical/infrared sensor turret.

Embraer says the deal – announced on 4 September, will “expand operational capacity and will largely benefit the national security project” currently underway in Panama.

“It is an honour for Embraer to see another Latin American country choose the A-29 Super Tucano to leverage its surveillance, reconnaissance and protection capabilities,” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior. “Panama’s choice will certainly serve as a strong ally to support the country in its mission to maintain national sovereignty.”

Panama’s current inventory includes a pair of special mission aircraft: Beechcraft King Air 250/350s equipped for maritime surveillance tasks.

Ordinarily employed in a light-attack or training role, the turboprop-powered model is already operational in Central and Latin America with the air forces of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Ecuador, and also on order for Paraguay and Uruguay.