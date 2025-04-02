Embraer has added Panama to its customer list for the A-29 Super Tucano, with the nation to become the eighth Latin American operator of the turboprop-powered type.

The Brazilian airframer says its latest customer’s National Air and Naval Service will employ the two-seat aircraft in a new “surveillance and protection” role. An artist’s rendering released by the company depicts an A-29 in an unarmed configuration and equipped with an electro-optical/infrared sensor payload.

Embraer announced its selection during the LAAD show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 2 April, without disclosing the number of aircraft it expects to supply. However, media reports from Panama in mid-March indicated that it had approved a four-unit acquisition.

“The Super Tucano is a world leader in its category and will certainly be able to leverage the surveillance, reconnaissance and protection capabilities of Panamanian territory,” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior.

“Embraer is a strong ally in supporting Panama’s mission to maintain national sovereignty and ensure that its society has its natural wealth and rights preserved,” he adds.

“Currently, 20 air forces have selected the Super Tucano, and other nations have already shown their interest in the platform due to its combination of reliability, availability, robustness and low operating costs,” the company states.

It notes that the platform has been particularly popular among Latin American nations, with its other customers in the region being Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay.