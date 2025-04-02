Embraer has added Panama to its customer list for the A-29 Super Tucano, with the nation to become the eighth Latin American operator of the turboprop-powered type.

The Brazilian airframer says its latest customer’s National Air and Naval Service will employ the two-seat aircraft in a new “surveillance and protection” role. An artist’s rendering released by the company depicts an A-29 in an unarmed configuration and equipped with an electro-optical/infrared sensor payload.

A-29 for Panama

Source: Embraer Defense & Security

Panama will acquire the A-29 for use in a surveillance and protection role

Embraer announced its selection during the LAAD show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 2 April, without disclosing the number of aircraft it expects to supply. However, media reports from Panama in mid-March indicated that it had approved a four-unit acquisition.

“The Super Tucano is a world leader in its category and will certainly be able to leverage the surveillance, reconnaissance and protection capabilities of Panamanian territory,” says Embraer Defense & Security chief executive Bosco da Costa Junior.

“Embraer is a strong ally in supporting Panama’s mission to maintain national sovereignty and ensure that its society has its natural wealth and rights preserved,” he adds.

“Currently, 20 air forces have selected the Super Tucano, and other nations have already shown their interest in the platform due to its combination of reliability, availability, robustness and low operating costs,” the company states.

It notes that the platform has been particularly popular among Latin American nations, with its other customers in the region being Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay.

European Defence Editor Craig Hoyle has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for almost 30 years, and has also been the Editor of Flight International since 2015. He joined FlightGlobal in 2003, and also compiles our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

