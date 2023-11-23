The militaries of the USA and the Philippines have conducted a joint exercise aimed at boosting interoperability.

Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50s light combat aircraft operated by the Philippine Air Force have played a key role in the effort.

The work included a pair of Filipino FA-50s operating alongside a pair of USAF Boeing F-15Cs “in the vicinity of the South China Sea,” according to Pacific Air Forces, a regional command of the USAF that forms the air component of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

Another effort involved two FA-50s and an Embraer A-29 Super Tucano operating with a USN P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, along with USS Gabriele Giffords and several Filipino warships.

“The Maritime Cooperation Activity] is designed to enhance interoperability between the two militaries and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain,” says the USN.

The effort comes amid geopolitical tensions from China, which continues to press aggressive territorial claims in the South China Sea that contravene international law. This has included harassing Filipino vessels as well as aggressive manoeuvres against the aircraft and ships of other nations.

“The maritime and aerial cooperation activity demonstrates the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific Region,” says Pacific Air Forces.

“U.S. forces routinely operate with Allies and partners in defence of the rules-based international order and will continue to do so to maintain peace and stability in the region.”

The maritime cooperation exercise followed a meeting from 6-15 November where USAF and Philippine Air Force personnel met to exchange best practices in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR).

The work included unmanned air vehicle experts from both countries explaining their intelligence gathering and analytical capabilities.

Although occupying a strategic location near potential conflict zones such as the Taiwan and the South China Sea, Manila has limited airpower capabilities, with 12 FA-50s constituting its entire fast jet fleet.

Manila is interested in obtaining advanced fighters. The country has previously expressed interest in the Saab Gripen C/D, but the Lockheed Martin F-16V is also a candidate, though funding is apparently a challenge.

In April, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that “focused discussions” were underway for Manila to obtain a fleet of multi-role fighter aircraft.