Portugal’s first three Embraer A-29N Super Tucanos touched down at OGMA’s maintenance, repair and overhaul facility near Lisbon on 31 August, ahead of work to integrate NATO-specific systems.

Images of the newly transferred assets show them each carrying three long-range ferry tanks, and as having temporary Brazilian registrations.

Embraer received a contract to supply the Portuguese air force (FAP) with 12 A-29Ns only last December, with the airframer noting that its speed of delivery reflects an “unmatched customer focus and flexibility”.

An initial flight-test campaign was conducted in Brazil from mid-July.

“The acquisition of the A-29N Super Tucano reinforces the FAP’s confidence in Embraer products. We are sure that these aircraft have contributed even more to the modernisation of the Portuguese fleet and to broader cooperation with the local industry,” says Bosco da Costa Junior, chief executive of Embraer Defense & Security.

The service already has three of the company’s C-390 tactical transports in use, from a total order for six.

Embraer has not detailed the modifications that its single-engined turboprop will undergo while with its OGMA subsidiary, describing these only as involving “necessary equipment to operate in accordance with the operational requirements of NATO and Portugal”. The work is likely to include fitting alliance-standard communications and navigation equipment.

Lisbon plans to use its A-29Ns primarily in a training role, although the combat-proven type also can be equipped with a variety of air-launched weapons for duties such as close air support.