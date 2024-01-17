Production is underway for Bulgaria’s future fleet of Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70 fighters at the US company’s factory in Greenville, South Carolina.

Seven Bulgarian F-16 70s are in various stages of production, with a first flight planned before the end of 2024, says Lockheed.

The company made the disclosure following a visit to Greenville by Bulgarian defence minister Todor Tagarev and other officials.

Sofia is acquiring a total of 16 F-16s, comprising both single seat C- and twin seat D-models.

News that Bulgarian fighters are in production comes one week after Lockheed revealed that another F-16 Block 70 customer, Slovakia, has already received two examples.

Lockheed has a backlog for 135 F-16 Block 70s. In addition to Bulgaria and Slovakia, other countries with commitments for the F-16 Block 70 are Bahrain, Morocco, and Taiwan.