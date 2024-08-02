Germany has awarded Qinetiq an Aerial Training Services (ATS) contract to support its armed forces by operating a fleet of two turboprop-powered types.

Air force, army, navy and special forces personnel will benefit from “a comprehensive range of tailored services”, the company says, including the delivery of joint terminal attack controller, ‘red air’, close air support, maritime air operations, ground control intercept, and air traffic controller training.

Its aircraft also will perform target towing to support the instruction of personnel operating ground-based air-defence systems.

Qinetiq GmbH last year completed the acquisition of nine used PC-9s: in all, its ATS fleet totals 11 of the Swiss-built type, plus four PC-12s.

Valued at €284 million ($310 million), the 10-year deal includes an option to extend the arrangement by an additional two years.

Qinetiq notes that this represents the largest and longest-duration contract yet secured by its Global Threat Representation business, “providing long-term visibility and enabling future growth for our German operations”.

“In the current heightened threat environment, the award of the Aerial Training Services contract demonstrates Qinetiq’s commitment to ensuring the German armed forces are always operationally ready for their missions,” says chief executive Steve Wadey.