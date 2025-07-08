The UK Royal Air Force (RAF) has opened a new training centre for its General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Protector RG1 remotely piloted air system (RPAS), with the facility also available for use by allied nations.

Located at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the Oxspring Building “houses ground control stations, simulators and training areas for Protector”, and also will serve as a campus supporting the NATO Flight Training Europe (NFTE) initiative.

The UK’s incoming Protector system is a development of General Atomics’ MQ-9B SkyGuardian airframe, which has also been ordered by nations including Belgium, Canada and Poland. Belgium in 2021 signed up as a training partner to the UK on the medium-altitude, long-endurance type.

Managed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA), the NFTE scheme enables its currently 17 member states to access spare training capacity at multiple sites. Some 14 locations in seven European nations had been accredited as of earlier this year, with the total including RAF Waddington.

“By integrating world-class capabilities like Protector into the NFTE framework, we are enabling the future of multinational aircrew training, while increasing availability and readiness across the alliance,” says Allan McLeod, director of NSPA life cycle management.

The RAF is in the process of introducing its new RPAS, with a total of 16 air vehicles on order.

“Further testing will be completed over the summer prior to the planned transition from the [MQ-9A] Reaper platform to Protector later in 2025,” the service says.

“When operational, this advanced system can be deployed globally with minimal on-site support, making it highly versatile for various missions,” it adds, citing a mission endurance of over 30h for the type.

The UK has operated the armed Reaper since 2007.

Military type certification for the replacement Protector was approved in late April, clearing the way for in-country flights, initially performed by personnel from the RAF’s 56 Sqn test and evaluation unit.

Ten of the new model had been accepted by earlier this year, with the system to enter frontline use with the RAF’s 31 Sqn. Duties will include intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance, with the platform also capable of carrying Raytheon Systems Paveway IV precision-guided bombs and MBDA Brimstone 3 air-to-surface missiles.

Other possible potential future uses for the system could include the integration of equipment to support maritime surveillance duties.