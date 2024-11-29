France is assessing the ability of the Dassault Aviation Rafale M to refuel the French navy’s future trio of Northrop Grumman E-2D Hawkeye Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

The work involved a Rafale equipped with the new Narang refuelling pod passing fuel to an Airbus Defence & Space A400M strategic transport, according to France’s Directorate General for Armaments.

The work aims to ensure that the Narang pod can function effectively at the low-speeds required to fuel the turboprop-powered E-2D. Apart from providing an image of the work and a statement that it is taking place, the agency did not provide details such as the number of contacts between the two aircraft, or how much fuel (if any) was transferred.

The DGA explains that the propeller on the pod’s nose provides the energy for the refuelling operation: the faster the jet flies, the more energy is available for refuelling.

According to Safran, which produces the Narang pod, the system was certified for use in January 2021 and was deployed aboard the French navy’s sole aircraft carrier, Charles de Gaulle, during the first half of that year.

The ability to provide buddy refuelling allows carry airwings to extend the combat radius of aircraft. Buddy refuelling is also essential for safe operations in that aircraft with low fuel reserves can be topped up mid-air.

The DGA observes that unlike the E-2C, which France now operates from Charles de Gaulle, the E-2D has an air-to-air refuelling probe.

In November 2020 France confirmed an order for three E-2Ds, with deliveries to commence in 2027.