The Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) Red Arrows are performing the team’s first aerobatic displays with their BAE Systems Hawk T1s using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied by Power Electrics.

Displaying on each day of the 18-20 July Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT), the jets also for the first time are producing their signature red, white and blue coloured smoke by using a hydrotreated vegetable oil biofuel from AFS Aviation.

“In 2024 we were lucky enough to secure the RAF [Eurofighter] Typhoon’s first public display on SAF, and being able to… add the Red Arrows is great for us as an event,” says Kate McKinley, director of people and sustainability at RIAT organiser the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust Enterprises.

Red Arrows senior engineering officer Squadron Leader Andy King says the team’s use of SAF is “powering a display that has the same thrilling, entertaining and exciting aerobatics and teamwork that has captivated millions of enthusiasts at the show across the decades”.

The RAF’s display Typhoon is also participating in the show using SAF, having done so for the first time at the event last year.

Under current plans, the RAF expects to continue operating the Red Arrows’ Hawk T1s until 2030, with a formal replacement contest yet to be launched. This is likely to be combined with a requirement to also select a successor for the service’s Hawk T2 advanced jet trainers.

Potential candidates for such a need include the Boeing T-7A Red Hawk, Leonardo M-346, Lockheed Martin/Korea Aerospace Industries T-50, Turkish Aerospace Hurjet and a proposed new model from UK developer Aeralis.