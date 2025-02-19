Romania has secured approval for a potential $84 million purchase of Boeing GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb (SDB) precision weapons.

Disclosed by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on 18 February as having received approval from the Department of State, the prospective deal could lead to the supply of up to 400 SDB-I rounds, plus associated equipment.

“This proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its ability to deter and defend against all threats, and to participate in NATO coalition air operations,” the DSCA says.

Romania’s air force currently operates a fleet of almost 30 Lockheed Martin F-16A/Bs, while Bucharest in November 2024 confirmed a plan to acquire 32 of the US airframer’s F-35A stealth fighters.