The Russian military shot down one of its own unmanned combat air vehicles (UCAVs) early this month, rather than risk the stealthy asset being captured by Ukraine, a western intelligence assessment has concluded.

“On 5 October, Russia shot down its own [Sukhoi] S-70 Okhotnik ‘Hunter’ UCAV as it flew west over the front lines of the Ukraine conflict. It is likely that Russia lost control of the UCAV and took the decision to destroy the aircraft to avoid it falling into enemy hands,” a UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) intelligence report suggests.

It describes the Sukhoi-developed, flying-wing design as a “deep-strike asset, potentially capable of penetrating adversary radar and air-defence coverage”, and as “purported to be able to operate jointly with the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter”.

Released via X on 15 October, the UK intelligence update says “It is likely Russia waited to the last moment before choosing to engage the UCAV, having exhausted attempts to bring it back under control.”

While the air-to-air engagement was successful, the vehicle’s wreckage came down in Ukrainian-held territory. Unverified reports suggest that the UCAV was shot down by an Su-57.

“This demonstrates yet another expensive and embarrassing failure of Russian weapons development and will almost certainly delay the S-70 programme,” the UK MoD report claims.

Russia’s UCAV made a first flight in prototype form in 2019. Production activities and early deliveries now believed to be under way, with operational testing having been conducted from Akhtubinsk air base.

With internal weapons bays, the ‘Hunter’ is believed to be capable of carrying a payload of up to 6,000kg (13,200lb), including air-to-surface weapons.