Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter will make its debut Dubai air show appearance next week, Moscow’s state-owned Rostec conglomerate has announced.

While the event’s organisers had yet to list any Russian-produced aircraft as due to participate in the 17-21 November event, Rostec says multiple of its platforms are heading to the United Arab Emirates.

This will include a first appearance in the Middle East region by the export-standard Su-57E, which is due to take part in the daily flying display.

Algeria earlier this year announced an order for 14 Su-57Es, marking Moscow’s first international success with the type, which is already in service with the Russian air force.

Rostec also sent the Su-57E to appear at the Aero India show in Bengaluru in February 2025, where it was notably photographed side-by-side with a US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-35A.

Intriguingly, while the stealthy F-35 has now been employed in hostile action by numerous nations including the USA, Israel and the UK, Rostec claims that Moscow’s Su-57 is “the world’s only fifth-generation fighter that has proven its efficiency in large-scale combat operations”.

A Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopter also will take part in the flight displays at Dubai, Rostec announced on 10 November.

Also appearing for the first time at an international event will be United Aircraft’s (UAC’s) updated Yakovlev Yak-130M advanced jet trainer. which now boasts “a new weapons system” and avionics updates.

“The upgraded aircraft is designed for the training of pilots of fourth- and fifth-generation fighters, as well as for strike and fighter missions as a light combat aircraft,” where it can carry air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons, Rostec states.

“The introduction of new systems will enable the Yak-130M to operate both in the daytime and at night in any conditions, and will expand its combat capabilities,” it adds.

Key updates include a Radar MMS-developed BRLS-130R active electronically scanned array, SOLT-130K electro-optical targeting system, KSS-130 communications equipment and a President-S130 countermeasures suite.

“The first prototype was recently built at the Irkutsk Aviation Plant and is scheduled for ground and flight testing,” UAC announced earlier this month.

It added that work also had been completed on a second prototype Yak-130M, with a third example already in assembly.

Rostec also is to for the first time exhibit the United Engine VK-650V-powered Ansat-M light-twin helicopter, after a first flight “this autumn”.

Additional Russian assets due to be on static display at the show include the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A(E) airlifter, and the Ka-32A11M transport helicopter.

“The advantages of our aircraft include the fact that they do not rely on foreign components,” says Rostec chief executive Sergey Chemezov.

Rostec’s announcement makes no mention of also promoting the Su-75 Checkmate lightweight fighter, which was the subject of a high-profile international launch at the Dubai show in November 2021.

At that time, Sukhoi said it expected a first prototype to be available for flight testing from 2023, while series production would commence in 2025 or 2026. Little has been heard about the planned development since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.