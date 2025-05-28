Saab is optimistic about boosting its order backlog for the Gripen E/F, with new opportunities to potentially emerge if nations adjust their procurement plans around the Lockheed Martin F-35, or should Sweden gift some of its current fighter inventory to Ukraine.

Alluding to a potential backing away from the F-35 by some nations following comments made by US President Donald Trump earlier this year, Saab chief executive Micael Johansson says: “We are open to discussions with anyone that wants either a mixed fleet or to do something else than they decided to.”

While he does not identify specific nations, officials in both Canada and Portugal voiced concern about acquiring the US-built stealth fighter after Trump suggested annexing the USA’s northern neighbour and slammed low-spending European NATO nations shortly after his return to the white House.

Ottawa selected the F-35A for an 88-aircraft requirement to replace its Boeing F/A-18s, with its first jets due to be handed over during 2026. Lisbon has yet to select a platform to replace its F-16s.

Referring to Kyiv’s ongoing defence against invasion by Russian forces, and its receipt of equipment from allied nations, Johansson says: “We don’t know what will happen with Ukraine, and whether Gripens are going to be supplied.

“That is a political decision, and it will have an effect on us in how much we need to replace [for the Swedish air force],” he said during the company’s Capital Markets Day event in Karlskoga on 27 May.

However, “there is potential in this direction”, he believes.

Ukraine has so far taken receipt of F-16s donated via a programme supported by Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway, along with ex-French air force Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000-5 fighters. Stockholm, meanwhile, already has gifted two Saab 340 airborne early warning aircraft for use by the Ukrainian air force.

The Swedish air force has a current inventory of almost 100 C/D-model Gripens, with the service due to introduce its first of 60 on-order Gripen Es operationally from next year. The new model is already in frontline use with the Brazilian air force.

Johansson last month outlined an ambition to close ongoing negotiations with Colombia and Thailand later this year, while Brazil has indicated an intention to boost its locally named F-39 fleet size by 25% from the 36 jets contracted to date.

Also referring to current interest in the type from Peru and the Philippines, Johansson notes: “We want to have a production capacity of 20 Gripens a year at least at our factory in Linkoping – so we can cope with the [order] growth on the Gripen side.”