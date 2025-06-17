Safran has unveiled the M88 T-Rex, an evolution of the in-service M88 engine, designed to power the F5 standard of the Dassault Aviation Rafale fighter.

Available thrust with afterburner will increase by around 20% to 19,840lb (88kN) over the current version’s 16,500lb, says the French engine specialist.

To achieve the higher output, Safran plans to introduce “significant, targeted upgrades” including an improved low-pressure compressor, new materials and better cooling in the high-pressure turbine, and a nozzle with optimised aerodynamics.

However, the changes will mean the M88 T-Rex is no larger than the baseline variant and has the same fuel efficiency and cost of ownership.

During recent risk-reduction activity, Safran demonstrated the updated performance without increasing fuel consumption.

Modules will be compatible between the two versions, simplifying fleet management and maintainability.

“We’re proud to be launching this project, which will push the boundaries of the M88’s performance to meet the evolving needs of our armed forces customers in an increasingly unstable geopolitical context,” says Christophe Bruneau, executive vice-president, military engines, Safran Aircraft Engines.

“Development of the M88 T-Rex will also enable us to expand our technology portfolio, benefiting our entire product range and strengthening national sovereignty.”

Safran is currently conducting additional risk reduction studies ahead of the engine’s development. A production decision is expected later this year.

Qualification of the M88 T-Rex is aligned with the planned entry into service of the Rafale F5 standard in in the early 2030s.