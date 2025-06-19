Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is to acquire two Leonardo C-27J transports, for use in multiple roles including aerial firefighting.

Announced at the Paris air show on 17 June, the deal will lead to the twin-turboprops being delivered from 2027.

They will be operated by Aloula Aviation for Aramco subsidiary Mukamalah Aviation, which will provide support services at an in-country centre.

Applications for the pair will include “cargo transport, firefighting, oil spill response, and medical evacuation operations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, the Italian airframer says.

If required, the aircraft can have the roll-on/roll-off Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS II) loaded or removed within 1h 30min.

Operating as the C-27J Next Generation Fire Fighter, the airlifter will carry a 7,500-litre tank in its cargo bay, which can be filled in under 10min.

“At an average speed of 130kt (250km/h), a pressurised jet of water mixed with fire-retardant liquid can cover a large amount of ground with each drop,” Leonardo says. The payload is delivered via a spray nozzle mounted in the left-hand fuselage door.

“This provides further evidence of the platform’s versatility, uniquely combining cargo transport and firefighting and disaster response capabilities with a high level of customisation,” it adds.

Aramco becomes the first civilian customer for the C-27J, and also Leonardo’s first for the type in the Middle East. It notes, however, that the Saudi company is a long-standing user of Leonardo Helicopters products.

The new order edges the company closer towards achieving three-figure sales of the C-27J – it states that lifetime orders now stand at 95 examples, for 20 operators.

The operational fleet has to date accumulated more than 270,000 flight hours, it adds.